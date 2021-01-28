This story will be updated.

Gov. Janet Mills will end a long-standing 9 p.m. curfew for certain businesses effective Monday, she announced Thursday.

The Democratic governor cited improving public health metrics, including a decrease in Maine’s positivity rate and new COVID-19 cases per million, though she cautioned that the pandemic is far from over and urged Mainers to wear marks and social distance.





“We are beginning to round the corner on the post-holiday surge of COVID-19,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

The early business closure was set in place ahead of Thanksgiving to address a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission during later hours when people are more likely to lower their guard and not adhere to critical public health and safety measures, she said. The curfew began on Nov. 20 and was extended on Dec. 30.