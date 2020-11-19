Many Maine businesses will have to close at 9 p.m. under a new order from Gov. Janet Mills aiming to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Friday through Sunday, Dec. 6, all outdoor and indoor amusement venues, movie theaters, performing arts venues, casinos and businesses that provide seated food and drink service will need to close for the night by 9 p.m. That includes social clubs, restaurants, and bars and tasting rooms currently open for outdoor service.

Mills hinted at the changes in a press conference Wednesday. Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and New York also have instituted early business closures to minimize extended evening gatherings.





The curfew in Maine is designed to limit extended gatherings at a time when many students and family members are returning to the state for the holidays.

“As we enter the colder months and a holiday season when we customarily gather with friends and family, we are also entering a new and dangerous phase of the pandemic,” Mills said in a statement.