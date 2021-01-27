This story will be updated.

Another four Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported 462 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,046. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 7,393 on Tuesday.





Wednesday marked a sharp drop in new cases from a day earlier. It comes amid a general decline in the volume of new cases reported daily across the state, mirroring a gradual national decline in coronavirus transmission over the past two weeks.

Two Cumberland County residents, a Kennebec County resident and a Penobscot County resident have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 562.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 38,170, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 37,708 on Tuesday.

Of those, 30,817 have been confirmed positive, while 7,353 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 3.45 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 285.19.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 459.3, down from 493.6 a day ago, down from 564 a week ago and up from 419.1 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,366 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 10.21 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,189), Aroostook (1,113), Cumberland (10,920), Franklin (731), Hancock (761), Kennebec (3,000), Knox (570), Lincoln (456), Oxford (1,851), Penobscot (3,300), Piscataquis (193), Sagadahoc (743), Somerset (1,062), Waldo (493), Washington (600) and York (8,179) counties. Information about where an additional nine cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 25,445,241 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 425,250 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nationwide, 24.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, an increase of 1 million doses since Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.