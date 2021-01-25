This story will be updated.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,411. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 7,496 on Sunday.

That marked an uptick from Sunday when Maine saw the smallest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases in two months. It comes amid a slight decrease in new cases over the past several days, with six of the past 10 days seeing fewer than 400.





A Cumberland County resident, a Washington County resident and a York County resident have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 547.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 37,046, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 36,787 on Sunday.

Of those, 30,108 have been confirmed positive, while 6,938 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Monday is 1.94 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide is 276.79.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 455.6, down from 463.4 a day ago, down from 609.9 a week ago and down from 460.6 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,342 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available Monday morning.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Monday is 10.3 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,066), Aroostook (1,089), Cumberland (10,659), Franklin (683), Hancock (732), Kennebec (2,876), Knox (548), Lincoln (440), Oxford (1,778), Penobscot (3,217), Piscataquis (187), Sagadahoc (703), Somerset (1,040), Waldo (475), Washington (561) and York (7,990) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 25,128,378 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 419,225 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nationwide, 22.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to Bloomberg.