Another 189 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Sunday.

It’s the fewest new cases Maine has seen since Nov. 23, when only 182 were reported across the state. That comes amid a dayslong trend in lower new cases over the past several days, and about 10 days since Maine saw a record-high 824 cases.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 544.





Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 36,787, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 36,598 on Saturday.

Of those, 29,913 have been confirmed positive, while 6,874 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday is 1.4 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide is 273.71.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

A technical problem delayed the release of more detailed data on Sunday, Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said.

So far, 1,326 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 189 people are currently hospitalized, with 55 in critical care and 22 on ventilators. There are 95 critical care beds out of 394 available, and 224 ventilators out of 320 available. Of alternative ventilators, 443 are available.

Cumulatively, there have been 109,262 vaccinations, with 86,605 Mainers having received the first dose and 22,657 the second.

New Hampshire reported 625 new cases on Sunday and 10 deaths. Vermont reported 149 new cases and one death, and Massachusetts reported 4,641 new cases and 77 deaths.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 25,014,783 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 417,539 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nationwide, 21.1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to Bloomberg.