This story will be updated.

Another four Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported 324 more coronavirus cases.

The statewide death toll has risen to 544.





Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 36,598, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 36,274 on Friday.

Of those, 29,780 have been confirmed positive, while 6,818 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,322 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about the hospitalizations were not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,009), Aroostook (1,083), Cumberland (10,563), Franklin (666), Hancock (719), Kennebec (2,854), Knox (543), Lincoln (437), Oxford (1,755), Penobscot (3,146), Piscataquis (181), Sagadahoc (695), Somerset (1,034), Waldo (464), Washington (556) and York (7,892) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 24,822,874 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 414,117 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.