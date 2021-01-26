This story will be updated.

Another 11 Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 662 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,393. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 7,411 on Monday.





Tuesday marked a sharp uptick in new cases after three back-to-back days that saw them slip below 400. It still remains a far cry from Maine’s record-high 824 notched only two weeks ago. Over the past 10 days, there have been six with fewer than 400 cases, a trend of lower cases not seen in the state for some time.

An Aroostook County resident, five Cumberland County residents, two Hancock County residents, two Kennebec County residents and a Penobscot County resident have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 558.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 37,708, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 37,046 on Monday.

Of those, 30,496 have been confirmed positive, while 7,212 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday is 4.95 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide is 281.74.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 493.7, up from 455.1 a day ago, down from 610.1 a week ago and up from 404 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,357 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday is 10.4 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,154), Aroostook (1,105), Cumberland (10,776), Franklin (712), Hancock (752), Kennebec (2,958), Knox (560), Lincoln (445), Oxford (1,814), Penobscot (3,273), Piscataquis (187), Sagadahoc (729), Somerset (1,049), Waldo (487), Washington (587) and York (8,118) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 25,298,555 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 421,239 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nationwide, 23.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, an increase of 1.3 million doses since Sunday, according to Bloomberg.