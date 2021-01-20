Trail camera images come in all forms. Some show predators in action. Others show odd animal behavior that we’re not usually present for. Still others are mysterious photos of critters we struggle to identify.

And then, there are the simple, calming shots that show animals meandering across the landscape, seemingly without a care in the world.

Today’s reader-submitter trail camera photo is one of those pastoral scenes, featuring a mother deer and her fawn as they walk down a gravel road toward a piece of farm equipment and an inviting field. Arthur Ahrens of Branchport, New York, sent it in with the following explanation:





“I have a couple of trail cams on my property in Branchport. I’ve got photos of bears, fishers, fox, coyotes, hawks and raccoons,” Ahrens said. “But this one is certainly one of my favorites. I hope you enjoy it.”

It’s a cold winter day here in Maine, and this scene from a bluebird morning last June looks awfully nice to me. And fawns that are still sporting all of their spots are always cuter than cute.

Thanks for the submission. Keep ’em coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.