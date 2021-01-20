Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, and Kamala Harris became the first female vice president as well as the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the role.

The ceremony included Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonia Sotomayor to swear in Biden and Harris respectively. Former presidents including Barack Obama and George W. Bush were in attendance. Celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez performed.

Here are some moments from the day. Watch the inauguration ceremony coverage live, and click here for more Joe Biden stories.

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Credit: Saul Loeb/AP

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband, Doug Emhoff, holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Credit: Saul Loeb/AP

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP

Congressional members and guests arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Credit: Tasos Katopodis/AP

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Credit: Saul Loeb/AP

A National Guard stands at a road block near the Supreme Court ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden. Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. Credit: Win McNamee/AP

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden. Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden. Credit: Greg Nash/AP

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Credit: Win McNamee/AP

U.S. Capitol Police line the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Credit: Melina Mara/AP