Follow along Wednesday as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take the oath of office in Washington, D.C. Harris will become the first female vice president, and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the role. The two will be sworn in around noon.

The inauguration should be quite different than those of the past — Washington, D.C., is on lockdown after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Outgoing President Donald Trump left the White House earlier in the day. He plans to defy tradition and become the first outgoing president in modern history to skip his successor’s inauguration ceremony. Vice President Mike Pence has said he plans to attend.