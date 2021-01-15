After a couple months of looking at your trail camera submissions, I’ve had the opportunity to check out some big bucks, a bathing bear and odd interactions between all kinds of critters.

Today’s submission, from Garrett Murch of Mount Vernon, is a video that shows a tender moment shared by a couple of deer.

“I greatly enjoy the videos you publish — the barred owl this week was breathtaking,” Murch said. “I don’t know if this will reach your standard for publishing, but attached is a video I just got from my camera behind the house of two does right next to each other, very close to the camera. Five seconds or so in, one does licks the other doe behind the ear. I thought it was pretty cute so I figured I would send it along.”





Thanks for thinking of us, Garrett. And I’m sure other Bangor Daily News readers will enjoy the video.

So, what are these two deer communicating to each other? What does this particular behavior mean? I reached out to Nathan Bieber, the deer biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and asked him those questions.

“These does are probably closely related. This kind of licking is common, routine bonding that helps build and maintain group structure and social ties,” Bieber said. “There’s usually some back-and-forth where one doe will lick the other a bit and the other will return the favor.”

File that under “you learn something new every day.” Keep those photos and videos coming!

