Gov. Janet Mills on Monday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor two Capitol Police officers who died in the days after a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sundown Wednesday, according to the Democratic governor’s office.

Last Wednesday, a mob that included Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and QAnon adherents stormed the Capitol as Congress began certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.





That sent The Hill into lockdown as Capitol Police officers stationed outside were quickly overrun. Four supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump died during the riot, including one who was shot by police, and Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, was fatally wounded when a rioter hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher. He died late Thursday.

Another Capitol Police officer, Howard Liebengood, who was inside the Capitol during the riot, died Saturday in an apparent suicide. Authorities have not said whether his death was connected to the riot.

Mills said the two fallen officers for “bravely defended our institutions of democracy from destruction.”

“Maine people, like people across the country, mourn their needless and tragic deaths and we pause to honor their sacrifice and service during this difficult time for our nation,” Mills said.

Last week, Mills condemned the bedlam at the Capitol, calling it a “troubling” sign of the political fracture in the U.S.

Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20, has faced an intense backlash from across the political spectrum for his role in the Capitol riot, with many accusing him of inciting the violence during a speech given during a rally earlier in the day to pressure Congress to overturn the election in his favor.

He now faces the possibility of being impeached for the second time.