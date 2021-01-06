U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District, speaking from a safe place:

“I wasn’t in the chamber when the protesters made their way into the Capitol building, but I have talked to a lot of my colleagues who were there. There were shots fired into the chamber and they all had to put on gas masks … It’s pretty chaotic and there definitely has not been enough security presence.”

“[Trump] was encouraging lawlessness, he was pushing people to do this. And it’s just hard to put into context that he’s the president of the United States, and we pride ourselves on the peaceful transfer of power, and he’s inciting people to violence.”

Steve Abbott, chief of staff to Sen. Susan Collins:

“I am in Maine and have been in constant touch with our staff and with Senator Collins. All [are] safe. They report it has been extraordinary as you would imagine and that the television pictures are accurately conveying the scene. We are not divulging their location but they are all safe and accounted for and prepared to help the Congress carry out its Constitutional duty.”





Maine Republican Party:

“We believe in peaceful protest. The activity seen at the United States Capitol today is completely unacceptable and an affront to our Republican values. Republicans believe in law and order, our constitution, and our country, not rioting and violence.”

Former Gov. Paul LePage:

“I support our men and women in law enforcement, including those who are working to protect our nation’s Capitol. I do not support violence or destruction of any kind. I believe those people who are attempting to occupy our nation’s Capitol building need to leave and go home.”

Former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican from the 2nd District:

“It’s wrong for any American to engage in violence or property destruction, no matter the reason. What’s going on at the Capitol complex is wrong and must stop IMMEDIATELY. Violence is not constitutionally protected speech.”

Former Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport:

“The actions by supporters of President Trump today in Washington, DC are unacceptable, inexcusable, and reprehensible. Millions of Americans supported the President this past November, and many are disappointed in the outcome of the election. However, this is no excuse for the actions taking place in the US Capitol today. Since the foundation of our nation, we have been a beacon of freedom, rule of law, justice, and a leader in representative democracy. Today is a stain on that reputation and harms us all as Americans and harms us in the eyes of those who look to us as an example around the world.”