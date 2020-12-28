Four Burger King restaurants in Greater Bangor and midcoast Maine will close their doors on Monday.

WDEA radio reported that the restaurants are owned by Steve Wegner of Orono.

The restaurants are located on Hogan Road in Bangor, Stillwater Avenue in Orono, High Street in Ellsworth and Camden Street in Rockland.





Earlier this year, Wegner closed all three of Aroostook County’s Burger Kings. That came five years after he closed his Calais franchise as he emerged from personal bankruptcy.

Burger King restaurants can still be found on Union Street in Bangor, Wilson Street in Brewer and in Auburn, Augusta, Biddeford, Cumberland, Farmington, Gray, Gorham, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Palmyra, Portland, South Paris and Windham.