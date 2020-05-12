Business
May 12, 2020
Business Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Milk Street Capital | Today's Paper
Business

Denny’s permanently closes locations in Ellsworth and Biddeford

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
Ellsworth Town Hall as seen in July 2018.
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — As many Maine restaurants are facing existential challenges over how to continue operating in the COVID-19 era, national restaurant chain Denny’s has decided to permanently close locations in Ellsworth and Biddeford.

The company said it made “a tough business decision” not to reopen the two locations on the Ellsworth restaurant’s Facebook page

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

“We want to thank all our guest and team members that have supported us over the years, we will miss you,” Denny’s officials wrote.

Watch: What Nirav Shah is most worried about

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like