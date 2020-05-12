Denny’s permanently closes locations in Ellsworth and Biddeford

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

• May 12, 2020 1:21 pm

ELLSWORTH, Maine — As many Maine restaurants are facing existential challenges over how to continue operating in the COVID-19 era, national restaurant chain Denny’s has decided to permanently close locations in Ellsworth and Biddeford.

The company said it made “a tough business decision” not to reopen the two locations on the Ellsworth restaurant’s Facebook page

“We want to thank all our guest and team members that have supported us over the years, we will miss you,” Denny’s officials wrote.

