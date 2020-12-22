Gov. Janet Mills has extended the State of Civil Emergency for the 10th time since the pandemic started, her office announced on Tuesday. The extension will last through Jan. 20, 2021.

A State of Civil Emergency is required in order to draw down Federal resources and to use all means available to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19, her office said. Under Maine law, Proclamations of Civil Emergencies may be issued in 30 day increments.

“The biggest gift we can give this holiday season is not a present under the tree or a hug to a loved one. The best gift we can give, and the best gift we can receive, is good health,” Gov. Mills said.





The extension of the State of Civil Emergency comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Maine. On Tuesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11 deaths and 461 cases statewide.