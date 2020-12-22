This story will be updated.

Another 10 Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 461 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 19,743. Of those, 17,095 have been confirmed positive, while 2,648 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Monday’s cumulative total to 19,282, down from 19,285, meaning there was an increase of 458 over the previous day’s report. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total. The Bangor Daily News reports on the number of new cases reported to the Maine CDC in the previous 24 hours, rather than the increase of daily cumulative cases.

Four Cumberland County residents, a Hancock County resident, a Kennebec County resident, a Penobscot County resident, a Sagadahoc County resident, a Somerset County resident and a York County resident have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 303.

Tuesday marked Sagadahoc County’s first virus-related death. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (58), Aroostook (5), Cumberland (78), Franklin (21), Hancock (1), Kennebec (33), Knox (11), Lincoln (9), Oxford (53), Penobscot (82), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (19), Somerset (11), Waldo (12), Washington (5) and York (55) counties, state data show.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 431.7, up from 425 a day ago, up from 404.6 a week ago and up from 202.9 a month ago.

Health officials have warned Mainers that “forceful and widespread” community transmission is being seen throughout the state. Every county is seeing high community transmission, which the Maine CDC defines as a case rate of 16 or more cases per 10,000 people.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel.

So far, 985 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, seven more recoveries from the coronavirus have been reported, bringing total recoveries to 10,844. That means there are 8,556 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 8,155 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 11,635 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there have been 1,089,701 negative test results out of 1,115,129 overall. About 2.2 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 5,929 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 88 — have been concentrated. Other cases have been reported in Androscoggin (2,273), Aroostook (432), Franklin (411), Hancock (476), Kennebec (1,486), Knox (307), Lincoln (246), Oxford (933), Penobscot (1,658), Piscataquis (100), Sagadahoc (309), Somerset (651), Waldo (348), Washington (306) and York (3,877) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 18,043,824 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 319,466 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.