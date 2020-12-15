Winter Storm Gail is expected to turn into a high-impact Nor’easter in the Northeast Wednesday into Thursday, but Maine is only expected to get a few inches of snow.

The direction of the storm and the amount of snowfall remains uncertain, but is threatening to dump up to 2 feet of snow in parts of Pennsylvania and New York. Portions of Virginia and North Carolina may get 0.1-0.2 inches of freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Major metropolitan cities are expected to get a major hit with predictions in Washington, D.C., at 2-3 inches, Philadelphia at 5-8 inches and New York City and Boston at 12-18 inches, as of Tuesday evening, according to The Weather Channel.





However, Maine is expected to get the tail end of the storm on Thursday morning with only a few inches expected. The southern tip of the state, in parts of York County, may get 4-8 inches, with the Portland-area possibly seeing 2-4 inches and the Bangor-area a dusting of 2 inches or less.

CBS 13 contributed to this report.