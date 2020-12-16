Southern Maine might get about a foot of snow Thursday in what might be the biggest storm so far for much of the Northeast.

Starting early Thursday morning, much of the southern part of the state including Portland will start getting snow, according to Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray.

The amount of snow will taper as the storm moves north, with only about 3 to 4 inches of snow expected in the Bangor area, according to the weather service’s Caribou office. Northern Maine, including Aroostook County, is not expecting any snow Thursday.





Thursday’s storm is expected to bring 3 to 4 inches of snow to the Skowhegan and Waterville areas, 4 to 6 inches to Augusta and 6 to 8 inches to Lewiston, according to Tubbs.

“We’re confident that the heaviest snowfall amounts will be across our southern areas,” Tubbs said.

A lot of big northeastern cities have closed outdoor dining, in anticipation of the storm. New York City is expecting the most snow it’s seen from a storm in more than four years, with up to 16 inches.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where up to 2 feet could accumulate Thursday.

In Maine, snow is expected to last most of the day and precipitation will clear by Thursday evening, Tubbs said. Since the temperatures across the state will be low enough, meteorologists are predicting just snow and no wintry mix.