Do you still have fresh cranberries hanging out in your fridge from Thanksgiving? You aren’t alone. But I have good news for you: those cranberries can go to good use in this, the fifth week of the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge.

The Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge begins Nov. 9. Credit: BDN and Maine Public graphic

This week, you are challenged to make a Holiday Cranberry Pudding recipe submitted by Rachel Henderson of Portland. The recipe in the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook includes an alluring note from Henderson: “My mother, Paula Gendreau Cyr, made this at the holidays, and it was a recipe that she guarded closely — we never knew why, as she always shared her recipes with friends and relatives.”

Good news though: You can try it now. And if you snap a photo and submit it, you will be entered to win a copy of the cookbook.





Here’s what you need to do to join in the fun: First, make the weekly recipe. Then snap a photo of your attempt. And finally, send it in to fun@MainePublic.org to be entered for the chance to win bragging rights and a copy of the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook. Winners are chosen at random.

You have until Friday, Dec. 11 at noon to send in your photo.

Congrats to the Week 4 winner

In week 4, readers were challenged to make Baked Yellow-Eye Beans. Congratulations to Barbara Schlichtman of Saco, who made this scrumptious dish and sent in the above photo. She’s the week 4 winner.

Join us for an online event

Interested in learning more about the cookbook, the stories behind the recipes and more? Join us on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 1pm for an online event. It’s free and open to the public, but you do need to register first. You can find all the details here.