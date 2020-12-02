Maine Gov. Janet Mills said her possible exposure to the coronavirus is more evidence that no one is immune to the disruptions the virus can cause.

Mills, a Democrat, is quarantining in the Blaine House — the governor’s official residence in Augusta — after being exposed to a probable case of COVID-19. Mills said Tuesday she was potentially exposed via a member of her security detail.

Mills said that she has no symptoms, and that she and the security detail member wore masks and were keeping their distance from each other when the potential exposure occurred. However, she said she’s still observing safety protocols.





“I’m still taking the same steps that Maine people have taken to keep others safe. Quarantining and taking a test,” Mills said in a video she posted on social media.

Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas said Mills should “immediately provide additional information so the public can understand who may be impacted and if proper protocols were taken.” Mills said she will be working away from the governor’s office and will keep the state informed of any change in her status.