Gov. Janet Mills will be quarantining in the Blaine House after she was likely exposed to the coronavirus on Nov. 28 by a member of the Executive Protection Unit.

Mills said in a press release that she is currently not experiencing any symptoms.

“I am feeling fine and not experiencing any symptoms whatsoever; but as we have said all along, no one is immune from exposure to this virus,” Mills said.





The governor stated that she plans to continue working from the Blaine House and meeting virtually with her cabinet. She will be tested for the virus on Dec. 3, five days after the likely exposure, which is within the recommended time period for testing as the virus can take several days to reproduce and be detected.