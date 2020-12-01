It’s more common for people to flee Maine to Florida to escape the cold. But on Tuesday it could be the other way around.

Caribou is forecast to see a high of 57 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s one degree shy of the previous all-time December record set on Dec. 12, 1950, and warmer than the 56 degrees forecast for Orlando, Florida, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

Incredibly warm to start the day. In fact, Caribou's 57°F at 5am is only 1°F shy of the all-time December record of 58°F! We may make it 2 months in a row setting monthly records, as in November we set a new November record with 75°F. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/WWWOkjacUe

— NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 1, 2020

At 6 a.m., the only places in the United States warmer than the Aroostook County city were scattered across New England, southern California and parts of southwestern Florida.

Depending on how the day goes, Caribou could break the monthly record. That comes after the city broke its all-time record-high temperature for November with the new high of 75 degrees.

At 6am, the only places as warm as Caribou are elsewhere in New England, a few spots in far Southern California, and a few spots in S/SW Florida. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/aA3MPNaF4S — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 1, 2020

The warm temperatures in Caribou followed on the heels of an overnight storm that brought heavy rain and high winds across the state, causing widespread outages early Tuesday morning.