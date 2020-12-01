It’s more common for people to flee Maine to Florida to escape the cold. But on Tuesday it could be the other way around.
Caribou is forecast to see a high of 57 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s one degree shy of the previous all-time December record set on Dec. 12, 1950, and warmer than the 56 degrees forecast for Orlando, Florida, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.
At 6 a.m., the only places in the United States warmer than the Aroostook County city were scattered across New England, southern California and parts of southwestern Florida.
Depending on how the day goes, Caribou could break the monthly record. That comes after the city broke its all-time record-high temperature for November with the new high of 75 degrees.
The warm temperatures in Caribou followed on the heels of an overnight storm that brought heavy rain and high winds across the state, causing widespread outages early Tuesday morning.