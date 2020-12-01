This story will be updated.

Nearly 100,000 Mainers were left without power early Tuesday morning as a lingering storm continues to hit the state with high winds and heavy rain.

As of 5:30 a.m., Versant Power reported 12,609 customers across its service area had lost power, with the heaviest outages in Penobscot (6,977) and Hancock (4,773) counties. Outages were heavier in Central Maine Power’s service area, with 85,030 left in the dark. The bulk of those outages were in Cumberland (25,627), Kennebec (9,574), Waldo (7,292) and York (11,521) counties.





Winds were forecast to blow at a sustained 20 to 35 mph across eastern Maine, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph in the region. Winds will continue to lessen as the day progresses, with the gustiest winds blowing Down East until the evening.

Those winds were accompanied by heavy rain that brought overnight 1.2 inches to Greater Bangor, 1.7 inches in Bar Harbor, 2.9 inches in Machias and Calais, and more than a half inch from Presque Isle to the St. John Valley, according to the National Weather Service’s Caribou office.

☔️ Here's an additional forecast rain map, along with a storm total map that includes what's already fallen. The current lull in the rain won't last, as it becomes heavy again late morning into afternoon, esp Downeast. Flooding possible. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/ovDDifV1um — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 1, 2020

But that’s only a prelude to another deluge to come. Heavy rain will return late Tuesday morning, bringing estimated rainfall to 2.9 inches in Bangor, 3.3 inches in Bar Harbor, 4.2 inches in Machias, 4.3 inches in Calais, 1.4 inches in Presque Isle and 1.3 inches in Madawaska, the weather service reported.

Flood watches have been issued for southern Aroostook, northern Penobscot, southern Piscataquis, Somerset and Kennebec counties, while a coastal flood advisory is in effect for the southern coast.

A high wind warning remains in place until 4 p.m. for coastal Hancock and Washington counties, while a wind advisory is in place for interior eastern Maine.