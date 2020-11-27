So far this season, I’ve got a couple of interesting videos on my trail camera, which is set up near the ground blind I spend most of my hunting hours in. Among those: An up-close view of a deer — so close, in fact, that at first glance all you can see is a pair of ears sticking up in the air.

As we continue to receive great photos and videos from Bangor Daily News readers, I’m seeing that many others get a kick out of the images that show a variety of critters that seem to be posing for their closeup.

Today’s image comes from Reb, who earlier sent in a great shot of a deer reaching up for a licking branch. Today’s subject is a moose that seems to be conducting an inspection of Reb’s camera.





When I first saw the photo, I had to chuckle. Upon further review, I recognize the pose that the moose is striking. In fact, every time I change out the memory card in my own camera, I end up with a video that starts out with my own head cocked off to the side, just like this moose’s is.

Keep those videos and photos coming! Your fellow readers thank you in advance for your contribution.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.