A former Bangor-area boxer accused of stabbing a woman on the morning of Sept. 16 was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury for attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Joshua McAuliffe, 40, was arrested by Bangor police two days after he allegedly attacked a local woman at her Westland Street home about 7:23 a.m.





Former boxer Joshua McAuliffe, now 40, of Bangor is shown in a file photo training in Stockton Springs in 2010. McAuliffe was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury for attempted murder and other charges stemming for a September stabbing in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

He called 911, reported that he had stabbed the woman and requested an ambulance, according to a police affidavit. The victim also called 911 and told a dispatcher that she felt like she was going to die.

She was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment. Information about the extent of her injuries was not available Friday.

McAuliffe was released Nov. 20 on $100,000 cash bail, which was set in September, according to intake personnel at the Penobscot County Jail, where he had been held since his arrest. Information on who posted the bail was not available Friday because the Penobscot Judicial Center was closed.

His bail conditions include no contact with the victim or the two children at the home at the time of the stabbing and no possession of dangerous weapons.

McAuliffe embarked on a professional boxing career in 2010. He won four Golden Gloves New England tournament titles, according to Bangor Daily News archives.

If convicted of the most serious charge, attempted murder, McAuliffe faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.