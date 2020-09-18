The bail for a Bangor man who was charged with attempted murder Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a woman has been set at $100,000.

Joshua McAuliffe, 40, made his first court appearance remotely on Friday afternoon, two days after police charged him with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.





His bail conditions include no contact with the victim or the two children present in the home at the time, and no possession of dangerous weapons.

“This case presents significant safety concerns,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Rucci said.

“The state has extremely serious concerns about the safety of this victim if Mr. McAuliffe is released.”

McAuliffe allegedly stabbed the woman at her Westland Street home in Bangor at around 7:23 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Afterward, he called 911, reported that he had stabbed the woman and requested an ambulance, according to a police affidavit filed in court. Soon after, the victim called 911 and said she felt like she was going to die.

She was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment to address her “very serious injuries,” Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department said Thursday.

Betters did not have an update on the woman’s condition on Friday afternoon.