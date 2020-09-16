If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Bangor man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly stabbed a woman.





Joshua McAuliffe, 40, was charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

McAuliffe allegedly stabbed a woman about 7:23 a.m. at a Westland Street residence. She was taken to a local hospital with “very serious injuries” for emergency treatment, Betters said.

Betters had no update on the woman’s condition early Wednesday afternoon.

McAuliffe was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

In 2012, McAuliffe, a local boxer, was arrested after police said he broke into an Ohio Street apartment and sat on a couch. He assaulted one of the apartment’s occupants when they attempted to get him off the couch, police said at the time. McAuliffe served 30 days in jail on an assault charge 2000.