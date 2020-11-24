The coronavirus pandemic is leading Mainers to change everyday shopping habits. As we see the largest spike in daily cases to date on Tuesday as Thanksgiving nears, retailers are hoping that they can salvage the holiday season.

Many of the chains that typically see long lines on Black Friday are stretching deals out over months or weeks to avoid packing crowds into their stores. Advocates for local businesses are trying to drive Mainers to lesser-known online platforms to keep purchases close to home.

The Bangor Daily News wants to hear from Mainers about how your holiday shopping plans have changed during the pandemic. Are there local businesses doing innovative things to weather the recession? Join the conversation by answering the questions below.