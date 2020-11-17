The recent spike in coronavirus cases and a heightened mandate by Gov. Janet Mills to wear face coverings in public are making it harder for Mainers to decide how and where to shop as the holidays approach.

Many of those shopping, for necessities or not, need to weigh whether businesses are taking precautions to keep them safe. Are other shoppers and store staff wearing face coverings and social distancing? Are sanitizing stations available?

The Bangor Daily News wants to hear from Mainers about your shopping preferences and how you made your decisions. Tell us whether the virus has caused you to change your shopping habits. Are you concerned about coronavirus exposure? What precautions are you taking? Join the conversation by answering the questions below.