President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former deputy CIA director Avril Haines to oversee U.S. intelligence agencies, his transition team said Monday, picking her over Sen. Angus King after rumors of his consideration sparked rumors of a realignment in Maine politics.

Haines, who worked in the administration of President Barack Obama, appeared on Biden’s first list of high-profile nominees and appointees for key positions on Monday, joining Tony Blinken, who was tabbed for secretary of state. The 51-year-old lawyer would be the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence since the position was created in 2004.

She was among a handful of Obama-era officials with deep intelligence experience who were floated in media reports on Biden’s transition. Earlier this month, Politico reported that King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and sits on the Senate intelligence panel, was being considered for the post, though it is unclear how serious the speculation was.





King, who endorsed Biden over President Donald Trump in 2020, is a regular guest on cable news channels and is a critic of how the outgoing Republican president has handled the intelligence community, including when Trump fired an inspector general this year. But the senator is 76 years old with an intelligence profile relegated to his eight years in office.

The short-lived speculation led to a tantalizing rumor mill in political circles, however. If King was plucked from the Senate, Gov. Janet Mills would be able to appoint a successor ahead of a 2022 special election for the remaining two years of King’s term. If the replacement were interested in keeping the seat, they would have had to run again in 2024.