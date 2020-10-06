U.S. Sen. Angus King on Tuesday endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president.

King said this election presents a “clear” choice, calling Biden “a proven leader with the experience and temperament needed to guide our nation through these troubled times.”





“Joe will work to bring the American people together, rather than constantly choosing to drive them apart. For those reasons, and many more, Joe Biden has my vote,” King said in an endorsement video released to News Center Maine.

It was not a surprising endorsement from the Maine independent who has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s performance in the White House. In 2016, King said he could not “in good conscience” vote for Trump, according to Politico.

King, who caucuses with Democrats, has criticised the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling federal testing efforts in April a “dereliction of duty” and hitting Trump for an “abject failure of leadership” after revelations last month that Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward that he downplayed the severity of the virus.

He also has called Trump’s repeated assertions that the November election will be rigged “profoundly dangerous.”

During his time in the U.S. Senate, King said he got to know Biden and that people might not always agree with Biden, but that they could know “ he was a real, honest person who would listen and would care.”

King also acknowledged Biden’s running mate Democrat Kamala Harris of California, whom he served with on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has the temperament and character to serve in the White House as vice president.

“She’s smart, she’s tough, and she has character, too,” King said. “That’s why I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be great leaders for the United States of America.”