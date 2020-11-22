Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Sunday reported 236 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 10,359. Of those, 9,294 have been confirmed positive, while 1,065 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials have warned Mainers that “forceful and widespread” community transmission is being seen throughout the state. Five counties are seeing high community transmission: Franklin, Knox, Somerset, Waldo and Washington counties.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (44), Aroostook 13), Cumberland (68), Franklin (2), Hancock (5), Kennebec (11), Knox (6), Lincoln (2), Oxford (6), Penobscot (21), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (6), Somerset (5), Waldo (7) and York (45) counties, state data show. Information about where eight additional cases was reported wasn’t immediately available.

One county — Washington — didn’t report any new cases on Sunday.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 204.6, up from 192.3 a day ago, up from 178 a week ago and up from 34.1 a month ago.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel.

While rates remain lower than most of the U.S, Maine continues to see a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Outbreaks also continue to occur across the state, including a new outbreak at Bath Iron Works, which has had other cases in the past.

The statewide death toll now stands at 176. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 642 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Eighty-six are currently hospitalized, with 41 in critical care and 11 on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 78 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 7,791. That means there are 2,392 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 2,068 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 59.7 percent — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there had been 795,936 negative test results out of 808,227. About 1.46 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 3,556 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 71 — have been concentrated. Other cases have been reported in Androscoggin (1,370), Aroostook (95), Franklin (194), Hancock (213), Kennebec (668), Knox (188), Lincoln (134), Oxford (285), Penobscot (649), Piscataquis (35), Sagadahoc (134), Somerset (402), Waldo (210), Washington (178) and York (2,040) counties. Information about where eight additional cases was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 12,091,317 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 255,909 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.