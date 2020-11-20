There has been a new outbreak of 10 COVID-19 cases among workers at Bath Iron Works, the latest set of cases in a workplace that has seen 30 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Five of the cases were identified after contact tracing by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Bath Iron Works said Friday. The other five were probable cases that are now confirmed.

The shipyard has been thoroughly disinfected after each case, Bath Iron Works said. It said it had “increased” its work from home program and was organizing employee shifts to avoid transmission.





Bath Iron Works also said it would partner with the Maine CDC to offer COVID-19 testing to employees over the next two weeks.

There have been previous outbreaks at the shipyard, including one that originated from a vendor who worked at the facility.

The new outbreak comes after management settled with striking Bath Iron Works employees in August. In July, Bath Iron Works said that the COVID-19 pandemic had hurt their profits more than that strike.

The outbreak at BIW is one of 20 new outbreaks the state has detected since Wednesday, as Maine continues to experience a surge in coronavirus infections around the state. Those new outbreaks have happened at a number of schools, a Maine Department of Transportation office in Wilton, nursing homes in Dover-Foxcroft and Canton, a hospital construction site in Sanford and several businesses.