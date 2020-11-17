We all know deer can jump. Sometimes we watch them bound across the field after catching our scent during hunting excursions. Other times we see a line of deer tracks through the snow seem to disappear before picking up one incredibly long leap later.

And today, we get to enjoy one of the best trail camera photos I’ve seen since the Bangor Daily News started asking readers to share their images. This deer doesn’t just jump. It nearly seems to have taken flight.

The image captures the deer in mid-leap, and comes to us from Maine trail cam guru Bud Utecht , owner of Game Camera Artistry. Utecht has a lot of cameras set up in great locations, and he really knows what he’s doing. Sometimes, he ends up with shots like this — a true classic.





We’ll never know what prompted this deer to kick it into overdrive, but one thing’s for sure: It was making some serious tracks.

And following an idea we introduced in an earlier post, if you feel like providing an appropriate caption for the photo, feel free to do so in the comments.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.