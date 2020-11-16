Chocolate. Butter. Flour. This week’s Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge already sounds delightful doesn’t it?

We’re in the second week of the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge from Maine Public and the Bangor Daily News Homestead team, which encourages home cooks to try delectable recipes from the “Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook.” In the first week, we had almost 75 entries from across the state — pretty awesome!

Here’s what you need to do to join in the fun: First, make the weekly recipe. Then snap a photo of your attempt. And finally, send it in to be entered for the chance to win bragging rights and a copy of the cookbook. Winners are chosen at random.





For week two’s scrumptious recipe, you’re going to need chocolate, butter, flour, stout beer and more.

Can you guess what it is?

This week, you’re challenged to make Chocolate Stout Donuts, a wonderful recipe submitted by Amber Lambke, the founder and CEO of Maine Grains. It comes from the annual Kneading Conference, which draws bakers from all over to Skowhegan for grain-based tutorials, discussions and more.

Fresh donuts? Count us in!

Once you’ve made these wonderful chocolatey donuts, don’t forget to take a photo and email it to FUN@mainepublic.org. One winner will be selected at random. You have until Friday, Nov. 20 at noon for this challenge.

Congrats to the Week 1 winner

Congratulations to Mona Grandbois from Biddeford, who submitted this mouthwatering photo of the Apple Walnut Cake she made for the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge during Week 1.