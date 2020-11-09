It’s the first week of the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge, which challenges home cooks to try scrumptious recipes from the “Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook”.

Sounds like fun, right?

It gets better.





If you snap a photo of your attempt and send it in, you’ll be entered for the chance to win bragging rights and a copy of the cookbook. Winners are chosen at random.

When Maine Public contacted the Bangor Daily News Homestead team about this a few months back, we were all in. I mean, how could we turn down the opportunity to encourage Maine to cook more?

The Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge begins Nov. 9. Credit: Courtesy Maine Public

I am thrilled to share that this is the first week of the challenge and the first challenge is begging you to pull out some Maine apples and get baking.

This week, you’re challenged to make Apple Walnut Cake, a beloved recipe submitted to the cookbook by Julie Greene of Falmouth.

Who doesn’t love a good apple cake? And this one has such a sweet story that goes with it too.

Once you’ve made the cake, don’t forget to take a photo and email it to FUN@mainepublic.org. One winner will be selected at random. You have until Friday, Nov. 13 at noon for this challenge.

Get baking!