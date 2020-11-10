Two tight Waldo County seats in the Maine House of Representatives will go to a Friday recount, the Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s office said Tuesday.

The recounts will focus on the swing seats apparently held by Democrats in last week’s election. The party’s control of the chamber was slightly eroded last Tuesday as Republicans picked up 11 seats. Democrats are expected to hold an 80-67 majority with four independents.

Rep. Stanley Zeigler, D-Montville, won reelection over Republican real estate agent Katrina Smith of Palermo by just 67 votes, or a difference of 1.1 percentage points, according to unofficial results. Farther north, Rep. Scott Cuddy, D-Winterport, held a 2.1 percent lead over Republican Jessica Connor of Searsport.





The recounts are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Friday and will be conducted in public at the office building next to the State House in Augusta.