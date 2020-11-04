Minority Republicans gained at least eight seats in the Maine House of Representatives on Tuesday, but Democrats unseated the top Senate Republican in a mixed election that will only slightly change the political landscape in the second half of Gov. Janet Mills’ first term.

Democrats appear poised to keep at least 21 seats in the 35-member Senate while several races remain too close to call. But Republicans eroded the current 87-56 Democratic majority in the lower chamber with wins in a range of districts — many of them across central Maine.

The Legislature faces a high-stakes session in 2021. It will be faced with closing much of a projected $1.4 billion revenue shortfall over three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is little appetite for tax hikes among Republicans and many Democrats. The new crop of lawmakers also looks to be more hostile to the $1 billion Central Maine Power corridor.





Girding for a competitive cycle, Democratic outside groups outspent Republican ones by a three-to-one margin in 2020 legislative races. Much of it went toward defending vulnerable incumbents, as Republicans aimed for Democrats who hold conservative or swing districts.

In Democrats’ biggest pickup of the night, progressive Rep. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, knocked off Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro. Democrat Joe Rafferty, the longtime Kennebunk High School football coach, defeated Kennebunk Town Manager Michael Pardue in another pickup for party in a district held by an outgoing Republican.

Republicans did far better on the House side, picking up two seats in the Lewiston-Auburn area, with Laurel Libby defeating Rep. Bettyann Sheats, D-Auburn, in the most expensive House race of the cycle. Across the river, Air Force veteran Jonathan Connor defeated Rep. Jim Handy, D-Lewiston, a rare win for a Republican in Lewiston.

Former state Rep. Randall Greenwood, R-Wales, who defeated Rep. Kent Ackley, I-Monmouth, by 49 votes. Greenwood lost to Ackley in 2016 and 2018. Republican Michael Lemelin of Chelsea defeated Democrat Chris Hamilton of Whitefield to win the seat vacated by Maxmin.

Other races were close early Wednesday, including one between Sen. Mike Carpenter, D-Houlton, and Assistant House Minority Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle.