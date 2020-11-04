Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared poised to win Maine in Tuesday’s election, with solid leads in the 1st Congressional District and statewide while President Donald Trump led the swing 2nd District and remains competitive across the country.

Maine is one of two states to award one Electoral College vote to the winner in each congressional district and gives another two to the statewide winner. The single elector from the swing 2nd District, which Trump won by 10 percentage points in 2016, could come into play as the election remains elusive.

President Maine Statewide CANDIDATES VOTES PERCENT Biden 372215 53.6% Trump 301894 43.5% Jorgensen 11746 1.7% Hawkins 7158 1% De La Fuente 1083 0.2% 83.2% reported Congressional District 1 CANDIDATES VOTES PERCENT Biden 233440 60.4% Trump 142414 36.8% 87.6% reported Congressional District 2 CANDIDATES VOTES PERCENT Trump 159480 51.9% Biden 138775 45.2% 81.2% reported * This race will be decided by ranked-choice voting. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of total votes, the Maine secretary of state will conduct a second ballot tally at a later date to determine the winner.

The key states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin all continue to count mail-in ballots, a process which could take several days. Trump won Florida and Texas — two must-wins for him — while Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona remained too close to call early Wednesday.





Biden led Trump in Maine by nearly 10 points as of 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday with 79 percent of precincts reporting. The Democrat led 24 points in the reliable 1st District, positioning him to come away with at least three of the state’s four electors. In the 2nd District, Trump led with 52.5 percent of votes to 44.6 percent for Biden with 79 percent of precincts reporting.

There were still questions in the 2nd District with Bangor, the district’s second-largest city, among the cities and towns yet to report results. If no candidate finishes with more than 50 percent of votes, ranked-choice voting will come into play.

Trump visited Maine five times ahead of his 2016 election, came back twice this year, and made overtures to key industries by opening federal aid to fishermen harmed by the president’s trade war with China and visiting a medical swab manufacturer in June that expanded with federal funding this spring. The president hewed to economic arguments made by surrogates here when he visited a Levant orchard in October, days after Vice President Mike Pence headlined a Hermon rally.

Democrats noted that the trade war led to a drop in lobster exports and blasted Trump for his handling of the coronavirus. The election came as cases surged in Maine and the U.S., which has the fifth-highest mortality rate among countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Election results were coming in swiftly in Maine amid a record surge of absentee voting during the pandemic, in contrast to places across the country. As of Sunday, nearly 488,000 people successfully cast absentee ballots, or roughly 63 percent of voters in 2016. Turnout doubled among young Maine voters in a shift that could bend the election toward Democrats.

Katrina Pound, 41, of Rockland, voted for Biden on Tuesday saying it was “terrifying to think that we could have another four years with the current administration.”

Up the coast in Belfast, Jason Ellsworth, 39, voted for Trump, saying he thought the president “did a great job” and the country was in a good place before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

This year’s presidential election in Maine is the first in U.S. history to be decided by ranked-choice voting. If no candidate clears 50 percent in the first round in the statewide and congressional district-level battles for electors, the later-round picks of voters who picked third-party candidates will be distributed to Biden and Trump.

It may not make a big difference as Biden looked to have clinched a majority in the 1st District and statewide. That came after state and national Republicans worked to prevent ranked-choice voting from being used in the contest after the voting method was expanded in 2019 by the Democratic-led Maine Legislature to apply to presidential elections.

Earlier this year, the Maine Republican Party launched a people’s veto effort that would have blocked the voting method’s use in the presidential election, but Secretary of State Matt Dunlap determined it did not get enough valid signatures to get on the ballot. Maine courts agreed with Dunlap and the U.S. Supreme Court turned down a request to hear Republicans’ case.

BDN writers Lauren Abbate and Abigail Curtis contributed to this report.