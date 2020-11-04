Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Moving forward with clean energy

The most pressing issue this country is facing is not about politics, it’s about the ability we have to adapt. It struck me as I saw Vice President Mike Pence standing in front of a logging truck how ludicrous it was that the underlying message was that the government can bring industries back that are no longer supported by need.

We don’t need paper as much as we did 20 years ago. I come from the catalog industry and watched my print runs decline year after year to numbers I never thought possible. We have chosen digital communications, automatic billing and payments and online shopping over paper. That will not change, and logging will not go back to the way it was.





Now we are choosing clean energy for a variety of reasons, high-efficiency heat pumps are affordable, we can all join solar co-ops rather than put panels on our homes, and perhaps the most important being we have reliable energy that’s consistent in price unlike oil. We can now generate our own energy through clean sources that also reduce carbon emissions and hopefully reverse the damage to our beautiful lands.

It’s us, not government, doing this. And we continue to move forward, not back, even though people would try to convince us otherwise. The road to prosperity is to adapt and move on, to replace feelings of anger with open-minded thinking to create new opportunities and growth. Anything else is just slowing us down — let’s all move forward together.

Kim Filippone

Penobscot

Left in darkness

From the public record, we know that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been engaged in coronavirus research for several years. We also know that the U.S. has helped to fund that research. What the nature and purpose of that research has been, and why we were helping to fund it, the public does not fully know. We also know that U.S. virologists visiting the Wuhan lab in 2018 reported that the safety protocols of the facility were deficient.

At some time within the last year, the SARS-CoV-2 virus appeared in Wuhan, and spread rapidly, causing widespread sickness and death. Initially, travel within, into, and out of China was unrestricted. China delayed telling the world about the uncontrolled presence of the virus in its territory. The virus quickly spread around the world, sickening and killing as it expanded its geographic footprint.

In my view it does not take an overactive imagination to draw a firm connection between the coronavirus research being done at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the substandard state of its safety protocols and the appearance of the virus, in the city of Wuhan.

What fascinates and horrifies me is that the nature and purpose of the coronavirus research, and the issue of who is responsible for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, have been shoved to the back burner.

Who will be held accountable, and when? The silence is deeply troubling. In this moment of political turmoil, these issues should not be swept under the rug. One has to wonder about this veil of silence. What does it conceal?

Daylight is a great purifier, but we are left in darkness.

Henry Smith

Sorrento

Where is the enforcement?

Have I missed something? Penalties for the Pentacostal church that spread the virus? The church can keep on superspreading disease and death with no consequences?

Why have public health guidelines in a pandemic if they cannot be enforced? Large gatherings threaten the health of other Mainers. Shut down temporarily the churches that ignore public health recommendations.

Peg Cruikshank

Corea