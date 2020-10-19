Vice President Mike Pence will headline a rally in Hermon on Monday morning as President Donald Trump looks to be locked in a tight race with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

The vice president is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. at the Dysart’s complex. It is his first visit to the state dating back to a 2016 campaign during which the Republican president visited the state five times during that race, when he split Maine with Democrat Hillary Clinton but won the 2nd District by 10 percentage points.

The 2nd District now looks to be one of the closest races for a presidential elector in the country, with Trump and Biden virtually tied in recent polls here. Both campaigns are prioritizing the state with recent visits from Trump’s son, Donald Jr., and Jill Biden, the former vice president’s wife.