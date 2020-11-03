Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is shaping up for a competitive presidential race on election night, with President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden within a few points in recent polls after Trump won the swing district by 10 points four years ago.
Trump has made an aggressive push for it again this year, visiting in his official capacity in June and for a campaign stop in October. He has also rolled out several policy initiatives seeming to target the district this year, including aid for fishermen hurt by tariffs during his trade war with China. Biden’s campaign has targeted the district too, with Jill Biden, the wife of the former vice president, making two trips to the Bangor area.
While it is unlikely — though not impossible — that the results of the election will come down to the 2nd District, early results from towns that voted for Trump in 2016 after going for former President Barack Obama in 2012 provide insight as to how well the president has maintained his support in the rural and working-class areas that propelled him to victory four years ago.