A Thursday rally featuring Donald Trump’s eldest son was moved from a Hermon business to an Orrington church that has fought Maine’s coronavirus restrictions after the state’s health department reached out to the business about crowd-size concerns as cases creep up.

Donald Trump Jr. was expected to speak at Greenway Equipment Sales on Thursday night as part of a stump campaign in the final days before Election Day. But the Trump campaign moved the event to Calvary Chapel after the business received a letter from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.





The post, signed by Greenway owners Tyler and Mitch Smith, said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew referenced the state’s guidelines for large gatherings — 100 people outdoors with a mask requirement in places where social distancing is difficult and “stated that if there was non-compliance with the executive orders and guidelines, the state would take all reasonable and practicable actions to protect the health and safety of Maine people.”

The Smiths said they were “disappointed” in the post, saying they planned to take efforts to keep family, employees and attendees safe. They said masks and social distancing “were at the top of that list,” but it was unclear if those measures would have been required for attendees.

“The threat of repercussions on our business caused concern and, despite our efforts, we realized that some variables were beyond our control,” the Smiths said.

Prior Trump campaign events in Maine have drawn large, mostly maskless crowds. When the president visited Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant on Sunday, for example, there were signs encouraging mask use but the guidelines were not enforced. Thursday’s visit to Maine by Donald Trump Jr. will be his second recent visit to the area.

The orchard has since expressed regret that restrictions were not followed. Mills has previously criticized the Trump campaign for holding such large events, including Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Dysart’s in Hermon last week and Trump’s visit to the orchard.

The event is now scheduled to take place at the evangelical Orrington church led by Pastor Ken Graves, which unsuccessfully sued Mills in federal court over virus restrictions in May. The case has been appealed to the federal appeals court in Boston.

Spokespeople for Lambrew and the Trump campaign did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The church did not immediately respond to a phone message.