Magnan for House

Veronica G. Magnan is the person we need in Maine’s House for District 131. Magnan believes in supporting “micro” businesses — the Mom and Pop businesses that do not approximate the formal definition of a “small business,” which can have up to $35.5 million in sales and 1,500 employees. Magnan recognizes that Maine’s “micro businesses” — the tiny lobstering operations, the sole proprietor artisans, the small farms — have been left behind in the distribution of COVID care funds.





A retired educator, Magnan believes the Legislature should support education at the level that it pledged to over a decade ago: 55 percent state and 45 percent local funding. The state stepping up would ease the pressure on municipalities stretched thin with the impact of COVID. Magnan will also fight for immediate broadband expansion in rural Maine. The lack of extensive, comprehensive and fast coverage for District 131, and elsewhere, hampers our economy and hinders our educational opportunities. The current five-year plan is too slow for the immediate needs of Maine’s small businesses and students.

Magnan served in Maine’s 124th Legislature and it’s time to send her back to serve in the 130th. If people have a “micro business,” if they have children or grandchildren getting their education in Maine’s schools, if they want a better future for Maine — but especially the tiny towns whose interests are so often overlooked — they should vote for Veronica G. Magnan for Maine’s House.

Sharon Catus

Stockton Springs

Vote them out

We have over 220,000 dead Americans and the number climbs. The policy of the Trump administration appears to be: Let people die and the ones who are left will be immune. The earlier policy appeared to be to ignore the issue in the hope that only those who live in so-called blue states will get sick.

Senate and House Republicans, with very few exceptions, have been silent as this administration abandons its responsibility to the American people.

Then we found out that Sen. Mitch McConnell stopped going to the White House because he didn’t think they were taking the virus seriously enough for him to be safe. And yet, still, Republicans were silent on the appalling disregard for the safety of workers, teachers, and ordinary citizens.

Enough already. Vote these people out. It’s clear to me that they do not have the best interests of Americans in mind. And that includes Sen. Susan Collins, who only seems to act independently when the issue is already decided.

Susan Guare

Bangor

Collins a rural health champion

The BDN recently ran an OpEd by Sara Gideon claiming that she would fight for rural health care providers in Washington. What she fails to mention is that her health care plan would make life more difficult for health care providers in rural areas, which could further limit services currently available in rural communities. Her plan also has the potential to increase the tax burden on Maine citizens.

Thankfully, we already have a champion in the U.S. Senate, and that’s Susan Collins.

A County girl herself, Collins intimately understands our struggles, which is why she has used her seniority to look after Maine’s rural health care providers.

Collins also fights for rural Mainers. For example, she led the charge to expand access to home health care, which is critically important particularly to our older adults living in rural communities. So please join me in supporting our own Sen. Susan Collins, our true health care champion.

Kris Doody, RN

CEO

Cary Medical Center

Caribou

Response to Catholic Republican

In his recent BDN letter, Bill Deighan says he is a “Catholic Republican” and asks voters to support Joe Biden.

Perhaps Deighan was not aware that both his religion and political party consider the killing of unborn children a serious issue.

The U.S. Catholic Bishops recently stated that while there are many issues to be considered by Catholics, “the threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority.”

Noting that over 61 million unborn children were killed since abortion was legalized in 1973, the bishops state that the “abortion issue is elevated because it is often carried out in the very heart of and with the complicity of the family which by its nature is called to be the sanctuary of life.”

The Republican Party Platform with President Donald Trump’s support, states that, “the Constitution guarantees that no one can be deprived of life, or property… Accordingly we assert the sanctity of human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed.”

The Democratic Party Platform, supported by Joe Biden, states that they “believe every woman should be able to access high-quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion,” and that they “will repeal the Hyde Amendment,” thereby forcing taxpayers to pay for elective abortions.

Gerald Thibodeau

Brewer

Collins and climate

Rep. Dick Campbell’s OpEd, “Susan Collins is fighting climate change and growing clean energy jobs,” that ran on October 10 is simply untrue. Sen. Collins has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from the oil and gas industry. She voted for massive tax breaks for big oil companies that are polluting our air and water and making climate change worse.

Absolutely no one deserves brownie points for saying climate change exists, especially not a senator who supported Trump’s tax plan that opened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling. This vote was a turning point for my longtime support of Collins.

The science is settled — climate change is real, it’s happening right here in Maine, and it is not up for debate. I don’t believe Collins is the independent voice for Maine she used to be. It is time for change. Sara Gideon is fighting climate change and growing clean energy jobs. As our Speaker of the House, Gideon shepherded crucial environmental bills through the Legislature including legislation to address climate change, promote renewable energy, and ban oil drilling off of our coast. In the U.S. Senate, Gideon has pledged to continue fighting to protect Mainers and Maine’s pristine environment from climate change and pollution. Plus, Gideon has earned a stellar 96 percent lifetime score on Maine Conservation Voters’ environmental scorecard.

With all due respect to Collins, she is absolutely not an environmental champion. We need to send Sara Gideon to Washington on Nov. 3.

Roger Berle

Cliff Island

Election notice

