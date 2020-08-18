We know that climate change is dangerously affecting our planet. Most of the BDN’s readership lives within 50 miles of the Gulf of Maine, which is warming faster than 99 percent of the world’s bodies of water. Because the topic of climate change can seem overwhelming, we’re tackling local climate impacts in live events focusing on one issue at a time. Our goal is to provide locally specific and useful information that Mainers will find helpful in thinking through how the climate crisis is affecting their communities. Our first event, held last week, dealt with sea level rise and impacts on coastal communities.

These conversations, and the questions attendees ask, will also help shape our coverage of climate issues. How are America’s most vulnerable rural areas confronting climate threats facing them? How might they? What’s working? What’s been learned?





Each conversation features a mix of experts from the University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute and local people with relevant expertise and experience. Reporting and commentary surrounding these climate conversations are published under a Creative Commons license, which means anyone can republish freely with citation. This work is supported by a grant from the Facebook Journalism Project.

These webinars are free and open to the public. Here’s what’s coming up:

Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

A Warming Gulf of Maine and our Marine Economy

Register here: bit.ly/bdnclimatemarineeconomy

Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

Snow Business: What do Shorter, Milder Winters Mean for the Outdoor Industry?

Register here: bit.ly/bdnclimatesnowbusiness

Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.

Climate Change and the Impact on Farms and Forestry

Register here: bit.ly/bdnclimatefarmsforests