The owners of the Pixelle Specialty Solutions paper mill in Jay said they are reducing staff by another 67 workers as of Tuesday, six months after a digester exploded and stopped pulp manufacturing.

The company already laid off 59 people in July and 51 in September. Mill manager Eric Hanson said those leaving will get compensation, benefits and job placement help.





“No one foresaw, wanted or caused the rupture that led to these unfortunate reductions of valued team members,” he said.

The reductions in Jay continue as the mill reconfigures its staff to manufacture paper rather than pulp following the April explosion that destroyed the pulp operation. The mill was able to restart two paper machines only one week after the explosion.

Hanson said the mill expects to complete remediating the damage to the site, determine the root cause of the explosion and develop a long-term plan by the end of this year.