The Pixelle Specialty Solutions mill in Jay announced that it will lay off 59 workers effective Monday as part of the fallout from an explosion that destroyed a digester at the mill three months ago, WMTW reported.

Company officials said Thursday that the explosion compelled Pixelle to buy pulp from other Pixelle operations and third-party suppliers to keep the mill running. More layoffs will come as the company evaluates its operations, officials told WMTW.

The layoffs come despite the seeming recovery from the explosion by the mill, which is a major contributor to the local workforce and economy in Jay. The explosion occurred on April 15 from an apparent rupture in a pressure vessel inside the mill’s digester, which is where wood is broken down using water and a chemical to create pulp.

The mill shut down only briefly after the explosion, which itself came about two months after Pixelle had completed its purchase of the mill in February as part of a $400 million deal with Verso Corp.

The explosion did not affect the paper machines, and the A4 and A5 machines were restarted a week later on April 23 after Pixelle was able to source pulp from its other operations and from local paper companies including Sappi.

The mill had also begun making a new product on the A5 machine called the GlazeStar NK that is used as a paper backing for building insulation.

The layoffs are “an unfortunate consequence of a circumstance no one expected, wanted, or caused. Everyone affected has been a valued member of our team. We will provide those affected by the reduction support in the form of compensation, benefits, and job placement assistance,” mill manager Jay Thiessen told WMTW.

News of the Pixelle layoffs comes on the same day as the owner of another Maine mill, Sappi North America, said it will permanently shut down its No. 9 paper machine and cut about 75 positions ― nearly 30 percent of the workforce ― at its Westbrook mill.