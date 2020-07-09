Sappi North America will permanently shut down its No. 9 paper machine and cut about 75 positions ― nearly 30 percent of the workforce ― at its Westbrook mill, the company announced Thursday.

The Portland Press Herald reported that the shutdown, which the company expects to complete by Jan 1, will entail shifting that paper machine’s production to mills in Cloquet, Minnesota and Skowhegan. Major components of the mill’s energy complex will also cease. About 260 workers are employed at the Westbrook mill.

The restructuring “is necessary to ensure the Westbrook Mill is a sustainable contributor that can compete effectively in the global marketplace,” Sappi North America CEO Mike Haws said in a letter to employees, according to the Press Herald. “We believe that these difficult steps will set up the Westbrook Mill for future success.”