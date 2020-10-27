This story will be updated.

Another 57 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.





Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 6,311, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 6,254 on Monday.

Of those, 5,593 have been confirmed positive, while 718 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (3), Aroostook (1), Cumberland (14), Hancock (2), Kennebec (13), Penobscot (2), Somerset (5), Waldo (1), Washington (4) and York (12) counties, state data show.

Tuesday was the third day in a row with a daily new case report above 50. It’s a level of spread not seen in the Pine Tree State since late May, when daily new case reports reached into the 70s, with seven-day averages topping out at 52.6, according to Maine CDC data.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 49.4, up from 33.4 a week ago and up from 29.1 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 146. A coronavirus death hasn’t been recorded in Maine since Oct. 17. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 479 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 36 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 5,399. That means there are 766 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 745 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 3,707 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 597,904 negative test results out of 603,565 overall. About 1.2 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,507 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 852, 300 and 1,391 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (64), Franklin (74), Hancock (69), Kennebec (328), Knox (67), Lincoln (60), Oxford (162), Piscataquis (10), Sagadahoc (82), Somerset (146), Waldo (149) and Washington (48) counties. Information about where two other cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 8,704,968 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 225,739 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.